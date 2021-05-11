Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who battered his former lodger to reclaim an unpaid debt has been jailed.

Barry Jordan stormed the man’s flat block in the Menzieshill area of Dundee last year with two other assailants.

The city’s sheriff court was told how the terrified victim attempted to hide behind rubbish outside his neighbour’s door on Leith Walk.

Jordan, 34, repeatedly punched and kicked the man, who had previously stayed with him, while saying: “Have you got some money just now?”

The day before the attack, the man revealed to his brother he owed Jordan money.

Hid behind rubbish

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion described how the man was with his brother when he heard car doors closing outside his flat and voices shouting his name.

She said: “He saw males approaching the communal door.

“He did not recognise any of them apart from the accused.

“He went to his neighbour’s address but he wasn’t afforded entry.

“He tried to hide amongst rubbish bags that were outside the door.

“The accused then began to punch and kick the witness.”

The man managed to flee to Tesco on South Road after the unidentified attackers turned their attention towards his brother.

Police were called and the man was found to have swelling and bruising across his face and body as well as a cut to his knee.

Jordan was later arrested and charged by police.

The man did not require any further medical treatment.

Money paid back

Jordan, a prisoner of HMP Perth, appeared via video link to admit assaulting the man on September 18 by repeatedly punching and kicking him to his head and body, seizing him on the body and dragging him while demanding money.

He admitted acting with others in committing the offence while on a bail order from July last year.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said the victim had previously stayed with Jordan and claimed the man had taken money from his client.

“I’m told the complainer has now paid the money back,” Mr McConnell said.

“I believe this was paid to Mr Jordan’s father.

“Instead of doing the sensible thing of calling the police, Mr Jordan decided to try and get the money back himself.

“That was a silly decision that has seen him remanded in custody since September.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Jordan to 12 months in prison.

He said: “This is a serious matter. You shouldn’t take the law into your own hands but you did.

“Because of your record, a custodial sentence is inevitable.”