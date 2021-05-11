Pubs, holidays and a symphony orchestra: Dundonians’ plans after lockdown eases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

With coronavirus restrictions due to be lifted further next week, many in Dundee are considering what they will do with their new-found freedom.

The First Minister announced on Tuesday that, from May 17, people will be able to visit friends and family in their own homes, in limited numbers.

She also confirmed that people will be able to hug their relatives, however still urged caution.

Restrictions on serving alcohol indoors are also to be eased, and a new traffic light systems will be brought in for international travel.

‘Definitely overdue’

For many, the lifting of restrictions can’t come soon enough.

Mark McKinnie, a product specialist, said: “I think it’s definitely overdue.

“With all of this, I think that they have been very hesitant when it comes to lifting things.

“You see that there’s already a lot of people who don’t follow the rules at all and for some reason everyone who does stick to them is being subjected to it for so long.

“I’ve especially missed going to pubs, so that’ll be something I’m eager to get back to.

“I just want to get someplace hot and sweaty and listen to some live music.”

He also plans to make use of eased travel restrictions, saying: “For business travel I’ll be going away as soon as possible, same with holidays.

“I’ll be away as soon as it’s allowed.”

Ross Clark, 21, also plans to make the most of eased restrictions.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to just sitting in a pub and having a pint.

“I feel like now they’ve taken all these restrictions away they can’t exactly put them back.

“It’s probably about the right time to bring them in as well.”

Hannah Buffham, 20, added: “I think that before they did it too fast, but now is the right time.

“I don’t think that we could go back after this either, people wouldn’t really take it.”

Easing restrictions ‘music to my ears’

Others, such as busker Chris Adam, have slightly more unusual plans for the future.

He said: “I really miss playing with the Dundee Symphony Orchestra, I’m looking forward to playing with them again.

“It’s a lot of older people that play in it and I think they’re really missing it – so am I.

“It’s a great feeling playing with them.”

The 21-year-old also agrees that the time is right to move down the Level System, saying: “I think that the time has come, with the vaccine and everything that’s going on.

“I think there would be real resistance if we were to go back from this point.”

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/2211388/covid-scotland-nicola-sturgeon-update-confirms-major-lockdown-changes/