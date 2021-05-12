All bets back on as Grosvenor Casino in Dundee to welcome back public next week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

All bets are back on, as the Grosvenor Casino in Dundee prepares to reopen its doors to the public after four months.

As the Scottish Government continues to loosen the rules on social distancing, the West Marketgait premises will be open for business from Monday May 17, and gamblers can enjoy an alcoholic drink while they play blackjack, poker, roulette and other casino favourites.

The casino was one of many businesses forced to close its doors when the second coronavirus lockdown was announced in January.

Euro 2020

Live sporting events will be available to watch when they visit the casino – good news for those who want to watch Scotland in the postponed Euro 2020 tournament, which kicks off in June.

‘Increased excitement’

Andrew Miller, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Dundee, said: “We’ve been counting down the days to reopening and every passing day has brought increased excitement.

“It has been a challenging time for all our team members, but we can finally look forward to reuniting again and getting back to doing what we love – creating a unique atmosphere for guests to have fun, play their favourite casino games and enjoy quality time together.

Health and safety measures

“We have been working hard to put in place robust health and safety measures, and when we reopen in line with government guidance, we will deliver a fun yet safe experience all of our guests and team members to enjoy.”

Arriving at the casino, all customers will be registered at reception before using the hand sanitiser which will be readily available, whilst regular cleaning will take place each day, including tables, chips and machines.

The casino will make screens available for customers to use on gaming tables and electronic machines, should they wish.

Cash accepted but contactless ‘encouraged’

There will also be restrictions on the number of people who can play games at any one time to ensure social distancing guidelines are adhered to.

Grosvenor will continue to accept cash and will encourage customers to use contactless payment, where possible. There will be safety shields at all tills to protect both staff and customers, and face masks will be worn throughout.

Guests will be able to enjoy food and drink with dining seating appropriately spaced.

Pre-orders can be made at their table or from their machine, either using an online app, or by placing an order with the valet service.

To find out more information visit the Grosvenor Casinos website.