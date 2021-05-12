Road closed as car collides with scaffolding in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police and emergency crews have been called to Riverside Drive in Dundee after a car collided with scaffolding.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene on Riverside Drive at around 3.25pm on Wednesday, May 12.

Motorists are expected to face delays, with Riverside Drive at Riverside Avenue closed as a result of the incident.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told The Courier: “Around 3.25pm on Wednesday 12 May 2021, police received a report a car had collided with scaffolding in Riverside Drive.

“Emergency services are in attendance and Riverside Drive at Riverside Avenue is currently closed.”

More to follow.