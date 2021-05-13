Former Morgan Academy pupil opens barber shop at age of just 19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee hairdresser has achieved his dream of owning his own barber shop – at the age of just 19.

Ary Alan, who attended Morgan Academy, recently opened Trimology, a barber shop in Fintry.

‘A dream come true’

The young entrepreneur has dreamed of owning his own salon since he was just 13, practicing haircuts at college.

He has now been given his own franchise by national hairdressing company Trimology.

Ary said: “It’s a dream come true for me, I’ve always wanted to have my own businesses and now I do.

“I never knew I’d be able to do it from such a young age.

“I’ve been interested in being a barber for ages, I used to travel down to the other Trimology shops in Wales and England to learn more.

“I feel like the industry needs something like this, so it’s great to be providing it.”

Friends and family providing support

Ary’s store is part of a national chain, with other locations throughout the UK, but his is the first in Scotland.

He added: “I always wanted to do this and I knew that a friend of my family owned the chain so I was able to get set up with it.”

The young barber said he has only had good reviews so far, adding: “I’ve got seven people in the shop right now that’ll all tell you how much they love it.

“Everyone I know has been so supportive, just amazing support.

“My parents, friends, family and customers, they’ve all just been great, so much support and good feedback.

“I think that everyone’s really happy with what we’ve been doing, it has been great to hear.”

‘He’s a very hard working and bright young man’

Ary’s performance has already garnered plenty of praise by owner of the chain, Imad Khalid.

He said: “He has done amazing for such a young kid.

“He’s opened this barber shop in Fintry and it really is amazing, he’s a very hard working and bright young man.

“He has made me and everyone else here very proud, he has got this brilliant energy.”

Ary has big plans for the chain’s future, saying: “What I want to do now is expand the franchise out to other parts of Scotland if it’s successful in Dundee.

“So far people really seem to like it which is great.

“There are other branches in Wales and England, but this is the only one in Scotland and I really want to expand that and bring more up here.”