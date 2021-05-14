Final day for game design applications for Dundee waterfront park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Friday is the final day for game designers to apply to deliver the interactive play park planned for Waterfront Place in Dundee.

The million pound “digital playground” will be located on the edge of the Tay, to the east of V&A Dundee.

An arcade cabinet will be set up in the park, made up of four large LED screens.

Games should be playable for both single players and teams, and suitable for ages five to 15.

A concept for the game is already outlined, and the developer will work with a team from Abertay Game Lab to bring the vision to life.

Developers will also test and develop game balancing and feel to create a satisfying user experience for players.

Whale Song

The council hopes that the games will match the initial brief of a nautical themed play area, inspired by whales and whale song. A budget of £900,000 to £1 million has been set aside for the park, with £15,000 available for the arcade and interactive games.

The theme was chosen due to Dundee’s historical whaling trade, with the play area also taking the shape of a whale.

Construction on the park was initially expected to be completed by March of this year, but has been delayed due to coronavirus.

Lee Simmons, an award winning young artist, was chosen to provide the centrepiece for the park.

His design will feature a large humpback whale sitting in the centre of the park.

Commenting previously on the sculpture, Alan Ross convener of the development committee, said: “Looking at Lee’s proposal shows not only what a talented and creative individual he is, but also that someone with his track record wanted to be a part of the Waterfront redevelopment, demonstrates the massive buzz that it is creating across the country and beyond.”

The shortlist for the designers will be announced on Wednesday May 19.

Application can be submitted until midnight on Friday here.