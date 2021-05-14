Dundee named funniest city in Scotland in new ‘Hilarity Report’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee has been ranked as Scotland’s funniest city in a new report from The Beano comic.

The City of Discovery was ranked higher than any other city in Scotland and earned fourth place in the UK overall.

The study, titled the ‘Hilarity Report’, showed that Dundonians laugh 29 times a day – six times more than the national average.

Younger Dundonians have an even higher chance of cracking up on a daily basis, with statistics showing that children often laugh more than 300 times in 24 hours.

‘Comedians love to perform in Dundee’

Comedian Andy Bullick, who was born in Northern Ireland but performs in Dundee, claims that the city’s easy attitude may add to locals’ sense of humour.

He said: “What I’ve heard from other comedians who have performed here at shows we’ve done is that they love to come and perform in Dundee.

“It seems like, as a comedian, you can get away with a bit more in Dundee, maybe use some jokes that might not go over as well in Edinburgh or Glasgow.

“It’s a good attitude from the crowd.

“I think that you also have to think a bit more when you tell jokes here.

“It’s easy to make jokes about posh people from Edinburgh or do a Glaswegian accent, but here you have to try a bit harder.”

The comedian has also had his fair share of comical moments in the city, saying: “There was once a time here when I asked a woman in the crowd when she was due.

“It turns out that she wasn’t pregnant at all!

“It was only the goodness of the crowd in Dundee that allowed me to turn that around and let everyone see the funny side.”

The report named Sunderland as the UK’s funniest city, followed by Wrexham, Bath and, of course, Dundee.

The only other Scottish city to earn a spot in the top ten was Aberdeen, coming in at seventh.

Taxi drivers likely to make people laugh

Actors were found to be the funniest profession, followed by cabbies.

Gregor Ross, a taxi driver from Dundee, said: “Well, some taxi drivers do have a good sense of humour.

“I think that it’s because you’ll get all sorts of people in your car and you get used to talking to them and that.

“Also, you get a lot of drunks who can be quite humorous and laugh easily, so that might help.

“When you meet a lot of people you can come away with something quite funny to tell people about.”