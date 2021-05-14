Man, 22, charged after pedestrian hurt at Dundee car meet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have charged a man in connection with a careless driving incident in which a pedestrian was injured at a Dundee car meet.

Officers charged the 22-year-old man following an incident at the Kingsway Retail Park in Dundee on Sunday, May 9.

Police were called to the park at around 10.25pm on Sunday in which a pedestrian was left requiring hospital treatment.

The driver of the car has now been charged and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit based in Dundee, said: “We know that the Kingsway Retail Park is used for car meets and is a place drivers use to congregate.

“Antisocial driving is reckless and dangerous.

“Officers patrol known areas and will disperse such meets where illegal activity and any associated disorder is taking place.”