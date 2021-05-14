Crowds gather in City Square to protest Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Crowds gathered in Dundee’s City Square on Friday to protest the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians as fighting continues in Gaza.

The protestors have accused the Israeli government of “killing innocent people” and “ethnic cleansing” after 119 people were killed in Gaza and eight were reported dead in Israel after almost five days of fighting.

Police Scotland officers also attended and said social distancing was maintained.

A spokeswoman said: “Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, encourage compliance and use enforcement as a last resort.

“Those who gathered at the Caird Hall in Dundee today did so peacefully, wore masks and followed social distancing.

“We continue to ask everyone to do the right thing to stop the spread of the virus.”

Read more on the City Square protests: