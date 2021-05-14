Friday court round-up — Broken arms and ‘Whar’s the bricks?’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It’s the weekend. It’s the Friday court round-up…

Dog chain arm breaker

A metal dog chain-wielding Kirkcaldy thug who broke both his victims arms has been imprisoned for eight months.

Marc Somerville, of Lismore Avenue, was handed an eight month prison sentence on Thursday morning, just over two years after he unleashed the brutal attack on Simon Duncan.

The assault, which happened in the town’s Fair Isle Road, saw Somerville repeatedly kick Mr Duncan on the head on March 28 2019.

36-year-old Somerville also struck Mr Duncan on the body with a metal dog chain to his severe injury.

Somerville has ten previous convictions for assault and Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist labelled his latest attack as a “gross” and “unnecessary act of violence,” adding that there was no suitable alternative to a custodial sentence.

‘Whar’s the bricks?’

A dopey thief smashed his way into a Dundee glazing firm before running off after the alarm sounded.

Alistair Anderson fled to the homeless hostel he was staying at on the same street.

The serial crook is currently remanded in custody until June, with reports being prepared.

Anderson, 43, admitted breaking into Apex Glass & Glazing on Foundry Lane, Dundee, on January 3.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV and Anderson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, was heard to shout to an accomplice “whar’s the bricks?” before smashing his way into the business.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said: “The accused grabbed a brick and walked towards the showroom side door.

“He repeatedly struck the glass door causing it to smash and then entered the showroom.

“The alarm sounded immediately and the accused is seen to make off towards the Dundee Survival Group hostel.”

The court heard the firm fixed the damaged windows itself.

Dog starve charge

A new trial has been fixed for a man charged with leaving a dog to starve while it was surrounded by broken glass and faeces.

Mohammed Khalil, 53, allegedly failed to provide adequate care for the animal on June 7 at an address on Lorne Street, Dundee.

He is accused of exposing the dog to debris, broken glass and faeces at the address.

Prosecutors also allege Khalil, of Dalgleish Road, failed to provide adequate shelter, bedding, hydration and nutrition for the dog.

Khalil pled not guilty and trial was fixed for October.

Fake £50s

A man has been accused of knowingly attempting to pay for goods in a Perth furniture store with counterfeit cash.

Kyle Turner, of Windsor, Berkshire, made no plea in relation to allegations that he handed Dunelm Mill employee “a quantity” of fake banknotes on November 7.

26-year-old Turner is accused of attempting to tender as genuine a number of £50 notes, which he knew or believed were counterfeit, to a shop staff member.

He is ordained to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on June 4.

Also…

Perth Sex offender Martin Reeves told police: “There’s nothing wrong with a 16-year-old and a 33-year-old” after police found a missing girl under his bed. He admitted having sexual relations with the teenager.

Former sporting prodigy Callum Michie from Dundee pled guilty to causing drunken crashes in the city, including driving straight over one of the busiest roundabouts on the Kingsway.

Jackie Doig, the man accused of murdering former Dundee man Frankie Melvin in Arbroath last year will claim he acted in self-defence when his trial begins, Glasgow High Court was told.

