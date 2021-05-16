Man accused of having ‘extreme animal’ images at Dundee hostel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A sheriff has remanded a man in custody over claims he was caught with bestiality images in a Dundee homeless hostel.

Mitchell Owen was allegedly found with “extreme” pornographic images at the Dundee Survival Group hostel on Foundry Lane on Thursday.

It is alleged Owen breached the terms of a sexual offences prevention order by committing the offence.

Owen appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

Court documents allege Owen, who resides at the hostel, was found in possession of extreme pornographic images that depicted adult females engaging in sex acts with animals.

The 28-year-old was allegedly made subject to the sexual offences prevention order in December 2019.

Owen made no plea when he appeared on petition before Sheriff Grant McCulloch.

Solicitor Jim Laverty made no motion for bail on Owen’s behalf.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a second court appearance next week.