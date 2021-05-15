Man arrested in connection with Dundee disturbance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested and charged following reports of a disturbance in Dundee on Friday night.

The alleged incident took place just before 11pm after neighbours reported noise.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to an address in Court Street, Dundee, at around 10.45pm on Friday, May, 14 after a person was reported to be causing a disturbance.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.”

Police vehicles

A witness said he saw three or four police vehicles in the area at that time.

The man, who asked not to be named said: “I was out walking and a few police vehicles drove past me with their lights and sirens on.

“There seemed to be a bit of noise and confusion and I saw someone being put into the back of a police vehicle before the police left the scene.”