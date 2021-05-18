Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A care worker has admitted sexually abusing a child he was supposed to be looking after at a home in Dundee.

Michael Wilkinson is facing jail after he admitted having sex with the girl, then aged 16, on multiple occasions between August and September 2019.

The 32-year-old would have sex with the child in a living room while other residents and staff were sleeping.

Wilkinson has been placed on the sex offender’s register before sentencing next month.

Social care officer

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Wilkinson, who has a previous conviction for housebreaking, was employed as a social care officer by Dundee City Council.

The child was a voluntary resident at the unit and described how Wilkinson came through to her bedroom at 11.30pm during the first incident to offer her a cup of coffee.

They watched television before Wilkinson began to touch her.

Wilkinson got the child to lie beside him on a couch before having unprotected sex with her. They said nothing and went to their respective rooms.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the court how the child would later feel “awkward” about coming into contact with Wilkinson.

She said: “One night, the accused went to the complainer’s bedroom while everyone was in bed.

“He was upset and saying someone might report that he had harmed children.

“She felt bad for the accused and went to the living room and chatted for an hour. He described details about his personal life.

“The accused lay behind her and had sex on the couch. He told the complainer not to tell anyone as he would lose his job.”

Texts and picture

The girl described how, on another occasion, Wilkinson was “trying to be quiet” while having sex with her on a couch.

During a final incident, the girl took a photo of Wilkinson lying next to her under a quilt.

Ms Apostolova said the girl received a number of texts from Wilkinson, who once showed her a picture of himself wearing only a towel.

His conduct came to light after the girl disclosed details to her family but she refused to report Wilkinson.

She denied to police anything inappropriate had happened but later confided in a support worker.

Police interviewed Wilkinson, who denied having sex with the child and sending messages, despite the girl having his personal mobile number.

He told officers: “You just know what the boundaries are.”

DNA evidence found

Wilkinson’s DNA was found on a pair of shorts the girl had been wearing during one of the incidents.

His explanation was that he would wash her clothing.

He was suspended by the council and made no response after being charged.

Wilkinson, of Cleghorn Street, Dundee, pled guilty to while being in a position of trust, having sex with a voluntary resident at a children’s unit, attempting to place her hand on his privates and repeatedly touching her on the body between August 15 and September 8 2019.

Solicitor John Boyle opted to reserve mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sentence was deferred on Wilkinson until June and he was placed on the sex offender’s register meantime.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael allowed his bail order to continue.

The council confirmed Wilkinson no longer works for it.