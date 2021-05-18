Dundee pensioner convicted of raping woman in city’s Hilltown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pensioner has been found guilty of raping a woman in Dundee’s Hilltown area.

Francis Bowman was convicted by a jury on a majority verdict after a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The 70-year-old, of Craigievar Walk, had denied raping a woman at a property in Dundee while she was intoxicated and asleep and incapable of giving consent.

The offence happened on November 21.

Other charges including rape and sexual assault, said to have been committed on dates between April 2017 and June 2018 at addresses in Dundee, were deemed not proven by the jury.

Bowman’s defence representative reserved mitigation until his sentencing hearing, scheduled for the High Court in Edinburgh on June 11.

He was remanded pending the preparation of reports to be completed by that date.