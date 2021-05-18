Signed Rangers, Man United, Man City and Chelsea strips stolen from ‘man cave’ in Dundee garden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Dundee dad has been left furious after framed football strips signed by some of the world’s most famous players were stolen after thieves broke into his ‘man cave’.

Father-of-two Barry Goodall was in the process of renovating the small outbuilding when the thieves struck in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Six strips were taken, with the intruders also damaging the property and even going as far as eating and drinking snacks he had stored in the building, at his home in Islay Place in Mill O’ Mains.

Smashed frames and st strips

The self-employed landscaper says he is furious, but also worries for the safety of his partner Sharlene and their two young sons, Nico and Theo, aged five and two.

Barry, 32, said: “It’s a wee outbuilding I’ve got. A neighbour spotted somebody in the man cave at 2.30am and watched them leave with a bag and a frame.

“They went in and smashed all my frames of my signed football strips, and stole the strips out of the frames. It’s about £1,500 worth in total.

“I woke up and the gate was slightly open at the side of my house, and I looked in the back garden and had a look at the man cave and the door was closed. There was nothing lying about or anything, so I just went to work as normal.

Gerrard, Morelos, Cavani, Scholes, Silva and Higuaín

“The neighbour phoned me at 9.30am, saying that she saw somebody in the garden last night.

“I rushed home straight away and found all the picture frames smashed and everything thrown about, and the stuff missing.”

The framed items taken included two Rangers tops signed by Alfredo Morelos and Steven Gerrard, two Manchester United jerseys signed by Edinson Cavani and Paul Scholes, a Manchester City top signed by David Silva, and a Chelsea jersey signed by Gonzalo Higuaín.

“It’s things I’ve paid a lot of money for, you know?” said Barry.

‘Totally wrecked’

“I’m in the middle of doing the man cave up and I’ve just ripped everything out and started again, bought all the strips and things. I’ve been saving them up over the years.

“The place is totally wrecked. They smashed all the glass, ripped all the photo frames off the wall.

“They even ate some peanuts and drank out-of-date cranberry juice I had in the fridge, but they left the beers.”

Barry said the intrusion into his property had left him angry and also worried for the safety of his family.

‘Won’t sleep tonight’

“I’m more bothered about someone creeping about in my garden, when I’m in my bed, more than them stealing from me,” he said.

“I’ve got two young kids in the house, they could have been trying my doors with the kids in their beds sleeping. They’re only five and two.

“My fiancee Sharlene said she wouldn’t be able to sleep tonight.

‘Man cave’ keys stolen

“Whoever broke in stole keys. I was working in the man cave late on Monday night and I left the keys out, so I’m worried they might be coming back.

“I’m going to replace all the doors with PVC doors, and fit them into it, so it’s a bit more secure.

“I’ve got CCTV up right around the house too. The neighbour said they were wearing all black and they had a hoodie on and a mask. Masks aren’t that unusual with the coronavirus just now though.

Tall with medium build

“She also said they were tall with a medium build and a bit of a belly.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers have received a report of a theft from an outbuilding behind a property on Islay Place, which is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Tuesday May 18.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 0674 of May 18.

“Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”