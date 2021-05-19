Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have confirmed that a deliberate fire at a Dundee building site caused thousands of pounds in damage, reports The Courier.

The force says they are treating the fire, which happened on May 16, as wilful.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 10pm on Saturday after neighbours spotted flames and smoke from the former Charleston Primary School site.

Cabinet reshuffle

John Swinney has been moved on from his role as education secretary but will remain as deputy first minister as part of Nicola Sturgeon’s post-election Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Swinney, who has served as deputy to the first minister since 2014, will take responsibility for driving cross-government action on the coronavirus pandemic in a newly created post as cabinet secretary for Covid recovery.

The Scottish Government say the new role will see Mr Swinney mobilise officials and the wider public, private and third sectors “to ensure a strong recovery”.

Bus service expansion

The Fife Bus service is being rolled out across the region after funding was “magically” found for the scheme.

The free door-to-door service for people who, because of disability or other reasons, are unable to use public transport was previously a postcode lottery.

Earlier this year, Fife Council considered the option of funding the expansion of the service by scrapping concessionary rail travel.

But the controversial move was blocked and it was decided to find the cash from elsewhere.

Fun place to study

Dundee student leaders have welcomed a new survey which found the city was one of the top three most fun places to study, The Courier also reports.

With the offering of over 250 societies and sports teams and a number of pubs and restaurants nearby, the city is second in the poll. Leeds takes first place, while Durham ranks third.

St Andrews in Fife came in at number four for student satisfaction, whilst Glasgow was placed at number seven overall. Edinburgh did not make it into the top ten.

Zoo hits back at criticism

Edinburgh Zoo has hit back at animal welfare group who say they are ‘not meeting needs’ of new giraffes, reports The Daily Record.

Ronnie and Arrow arrived in the capital from Woburn Safari Park, Bedfordshire on Tuesday, the first giraffes at the zoo in 15 years.

However, animal rights chiefs have slammed Edinburgh Zoo for risking trauma, lameness and shortening the lives of the giraffes they’re now keeping for visitors.

Holiday chaos

The traffic light system for holidays abroad has been thrown into chaos with ministers giving contradictory travel advice, reports The Sun.

One said all holidays are “dangerous” and Brits should stay at home, while another said they are “essential” and people should use common sense.

Since Monday, holidays abroad are no longer illegal, but only a handful of destinations have been ruled safe to visit.

However, Tory frontbencher Lord Bethell has said people should not be going abroad anywhere, regardless of whether it is on the green list.