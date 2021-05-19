Wednesday, May 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Man arrested after police raid car garage in Dundee

By James Simpson
May 19 2021, 4.46pm Updated: May 19 2021, 4.57pm
© James Simpson/DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

A 38-year-old man has been arrested at a business in Dundee as part of an investigation into alleged fraudulent activity.

Two police units were situated at the Jute, Jam & Journalism building on Charleston Drive at around 11am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the man was arrested at the location near to Glamis Road.

Police were seen removing evidence bags from the office space at the car wash premises.

Officers were seen taking evidence bags into an awaiting police van.

The garage – which has electrical charging points and car wash facilities – appeared to remain open as officers carried out their duties within the office.

A visible police presence remained until around 1pm as officers brought out more evidence bags from the business.

A Police Scotland spokesman added : “Officers executed a search warrant at Charleston Drive during the morning of Wednesday May 19 in relation to an ongoing inquiry into alleged fraudulent activity.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”