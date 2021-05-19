Man arrested after police raid car garage in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested at a business in Dundee as part of an investigation into alleged fraudulent activity.

Two police units were situated at the Jute, Jam & Journalism building on Charleston Drive at around 11am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the man was arrested at the location near to Glamis Road.

Officers were seen taking evidence bags into an awaiting police van.

The garage – which has electrical charging points and car wash facilities – appeared to remain open as officers carried out their duties within the office.

A visible police presence remained until around 1pm as officers brought out more evidence bags from the business.

A Police Scotland spokesman added : “Officers executed a search warrant at Charleston Drive during the morning of Wednesday May 19 in relation to an ongoing inquiry into alleged fraudulent activity.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”