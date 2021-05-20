Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Tay Road Bridge accident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after an accident on the Tay Road Bridge.

The accident happened just after 10am on Thursday.

The male driver was taken to hospital to be checked but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash on the A92 just to the south of the Tay Bridge around 10.05am on Thursday, 20 May.

“The incident involved a single motorcycle and the male rider has been taken to hospital to be checked over.”

A witness said they had seen police and an ambulance attend the scene on the bridge.

She said: “Emergency services were on hand.

“It looked like a motorbike had been involved.”

There were no traffic restrictions on the bridge as a result of the crash.