Staycation accolade for Dundee named as one of UK’s best places to visit

Dundee’s reputation as a top staycation destination has been further enhanced after it was named among the UK’s top city breaks.

Travel magazine and website, Conde Nast Traveller, has included the ‘Scottish renaissance city’ in its top 12 places to enjoy a short getaway during 2021, alongside the likes of Belfast, Bristol and Cambridge.

The publication said that Dundee’s rise as one of the UK’s must-visit cultural destinations “continued unabated” following the opening of V&A Dundee in 2018.

Unique places to eat and stay

It highlighted the abundance of unique places to eat and stay, including the Staybridge Suites in a converted city jute mill, as well other future culture developments being planned.

Dundee council leader John Alexander said he was “delighted but not surprised” that Dundee continues to be identified as one of the UK’s top places to visit.

He added: “Having already been named UK Staycation City of the Year, we’ve now been identified by one of the world’s best-known travel publications as a must-visit cultural destination.

“As a city, we punch well above our weight, with world class museums, art galleries, theatres and attractions all within a short distance of one another.

Fantastic selection

“Dundee combines the best of contemporary culture, inspiring architecture and a rich historical heritage with fabulous food and drink, good transport links, a great choice of places to stay and a fantastic selection of things to do.

“With many people looking to holiday at home this year, we look forward to visitors putting Dundee on their map in 2021 and exploring all that this amazing city has to offer.”

This latest accolade comes just days after Dundee was named one of the most fun places in the UK to be a student.

Latest of many accolades

The city was also previously named Britain’s coolest little city by GQ magazine, included on the Lonely Planet Best in Europe list and branded the “cultural comeback kid” by CNN.

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of city development, said: “Whether you’re coming to Dundee to live or study, or just for a visit, Dundee has something for everyone.

“The transformation of the city continues apace, from job creating innovation such as the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc to the unique leisure space that’s being created at Waterfront Place.

City’s revival continues

“We will soon also have a waterside promenade to rival any in the country, taking full advantage of Dundee’s stunning coastal setting.

“It’s great that people far and wide are being encouraged to learn what Dundonians already know – that this cool little city has lots to offer.”