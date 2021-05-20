Police investigate after father and son attacked by four people in Craigie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four young people are wanted by police in Dundee in connection with an alleged assault which took place on Monday.

Police Scotland said a father and son were assaulted by four people on Craigie Avenue on May 17.

They were said to have suffered minor facial injuries.

Locals have been asked to come forward with information that could help to trace four people who police want to speak with in connection with their inquires.

After the attack those responsible were said to have made off in a blue Audi which headed towards Broughty Ferry, and a red Mazda 3 which headed towards Greendykes Road.

Police seek four people

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers would like to trace four people, described as follows:

“White male, early 20s, dark hair, green jacket, black tracksuit trousers with white stripe down the right leg, black trainers with a white sole.

“White male, 25-35 years of age wearing a light grey t-shirt, green shorts with white NIKE writing and tick on the left leg and black trainers.

“White female, early 20s, long dark hair wearing dark coloured 3/4 length gilet with light coloured top and bottoms.

“White female, 25-35 years of age dressed in a sleeveless gym top, leggings and black trainers, with a tattoo on her left upper arm.

Positive lines of enquiry

“We are following lines of enquiry and have already spoken with a number of witnesses.”

Police said they were keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any part of the incident or motorists who may have dashcam CCTV footage.

They added: “If you have any information that could assist us, then please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3148 of May 17.”