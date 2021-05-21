Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents of Dundee have called Eden Project Dundee a “great idea”.

It is thought the park would bring around 200 jobs to Dundee, as well as £27 million in tourism.

The site, at the former Dundee Gasworks on the waterfront, will be converted into large gardens, drawing on the history of the city’s Nine Incorporated Trades.

These will be themed around nine new “guilds” – of Healers, Growers, Navigators, Myth-Makers, Noticers, Alchemists, Celebrators, Menders and “Re-Sourcerors”.

Each guild will have its Guild Hall on the main Eden Project Dundee site with opportunities for “embassies” elsewhere in the city.

A similar project has been built on a former coal mine in Cornwall.

Iris MacCartney, who lives opposite the proposed site for the project, on Broughty Ferry Road, said: “It’s a really good idea.

“It won’t affect any views down to the water or block out the light for residents.

“It’s a good use for the area, especially if it brings in jobs and tourism.”

Tourism

Hannah Sheppard, of the nearby St Matthews Lane, agreed, saying: “I’ve been here for four and a half years and that site has been an eyesore the whole time.

“We desperately need something in there.”

Local Dundee resident Donald MacKay was excited to hear that the project would be moving forward.

He said: “I think it’s a great idea. It could generate a lot of tourism to the area.

“The whole of the Dundee waterfront regeneration has been really impressive and it’s good to see it’s continuing to expand.”

While Lorna Chalmers, also from Dundee, thought it was a nice idea, she did not think it would be one for her.

She added: “It’s good for the kids. Everyone has been stuck inside for this last year and anything that will get people out and about and moving again is definitely worth a try.”

However, Broughty Ferry Road resident George Paton raised concerns over traffic in the area.

He said: “It won’t be ideal for kids in this area, as they have to cross that main road to get there.

“I hope they put something across it.

“It would be a great place for families and young children, but that road is a big risk.”

Traffic concerns

His partner, Elma Paton, agreed, saying: “I’m worried about how much busier it’s going to make this surrounding area.

“That road is already too busy and it’s a nightmare trying to get parked.

“If people start coming up here to get parked, it’s going to be impossible.

“We overlook it and I hope they’ll be doing something to block the noise and the dust while building it too.”