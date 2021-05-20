Over 100 expected at Dundee pro-Palestine protest this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pro-Palestinian protestors will take to the streets of Dundee again this weekend amid the ongoing conflict which has left over 200 dead.

Crowds gathered last weekend to protest the treatment of Palestinians by the Israeli Government.

Further protests are now planned for Saturday, with over 100 people indicating they plan to attend the demonstration in Dundee.

Organisers asked people to gather from 2pm in the city square on Saturday to “demonstrate our solidarity and take action”.

“Gather in City Square, Dundee at 2pm with your signs, flags and banners. Observe social distancing and wear a mask,” the invitation read.

Over the last 10 days, 208 Palestinians, including over 60 children, have been killed after Israel launched an air and artillery bombardment primarily in Gaza.

Strikes from Hamas into Israel have also left over 10 people dead, according to the New York Times.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted his country is working to protect itself as he resisted calls to deescalate the hostilities.

Pro-Palestinian groups have called for peace in the country and for an end to the “bombardment”.

The United Nations on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire, highlighting in particular the effect on children in Gaza.

“The past ten days have witnessed a dangerous and horrific surge in deadly violence in the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly Gaza, and in Israel,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a UN General Assembly meeting on Thursday.

“If there is a hell on earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza,” he reportedly said.

The situation prompted large-scale protests around the world last week, including in Dundee and elsewhere in Scotland.

Police Scotland said protesters in Dundee last weekend observed social distancing rules, and no arrests were made.

Protestors followed social distancing

A spokeswoman said: “Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, encourage compliance and use enforcement as a last resort.

“Those who gathered at the Caird Hall in Dundee today did so peacefully, wore masks and followed social distancing.

“We continue to ask everyone to do the right thing to stop the spread of the virus.”

One of those who attended, 58-year-old Jeff McDermott, said: “I’ve been protesting for years, in the 80s I fought against apartheid in South Africa, and now I’m here.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: ‘Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of Palestinians.’

“We need to put an end to this ethnic cleansing and kicking people out of their homes.”