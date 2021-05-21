Dundee Eden Project: Cornwall parish mayor on ‘uplifting’ impact of venue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The mayor of the parish in which Cornwall’s Eden Project sits has said Dundee should eagerly look forward to the day the one-time city gasworks welcomes its first visitors.

June Anderson of St Blaise Town Council added her voice to those welcoming Dundee’s preferred site announcement.

The distinctive biomes of the Cornwall attraction sit just over a mile from the small town of St Blazey, and a few miles from the more well-known spot of St Austell.

As her term of office comes to a close, the parish councillor was delighted to share in Tayside’s joy over the new bond the areas will come to share.

“I am very pleased to hear about Dundee and I think the city should look forward to Eden coming,” she said.

“It will be a real uplift.”

She hailed the re-use of the brownfield site on Dundee’s East Dock Street, which has been selected, drawing parallels with the Cornwall setting.

“Our Eden sits in what was a china clay pit and it really is a wonderful place,” said Mrs Anderson.

“It’s brought work for locals and it’s brought tourists.

“And, of course, tourists spend money so it has been a real boost to the economy of our parish and the wider area,” she added.

“People come to Cornwall because it’s a lovely place and they visit for many reasons.

“But there is no doubt that many now come because they want to visit the Eden Project, and then go on to see and do other things.

“I think that is what you might see with Dundee.

“People might have not have previously thought about going there specifically but they will want to visit the Eden Project when it opens and then explore everything else.”

Another ‘gem’ for Dundee

Dundonians, she said, could also be assured of another gem on their doorstep.

“It is a really great thing to see and most interesting,” the mayor added.

“There is so much there – the vines, the tropical hot house and so many other things.

“The fact you have got this coming to Dundee will be a real uplift.

“After what we have all been through in the pandemic, I really only want to hear good news, and this is good news for Dundee.”