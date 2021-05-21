Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 21

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described the proposals for an Eden Project Dundee as “stunning” after the charity revealed its preferred site in the city, reports The Courier.

The plans involve converting the former Dundee Gasworks on East Dock Street into the Eden Project’s home in Scotland.

The education and environment charity has a “global garden” in tropical biomes across a space the size of 30 football pitches at its site in Cornwall – and revealed plans to create Edens across the globe, including the City of Discovery.

City council leader John Alexander has said the new artist’s impressions are “incredible” and says it proves Eden Project will be “another jewel in the crown for the city”

Scottish tour for royals

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, will take a trip down memory lane when they visit St Andrews as part of a week-long tour of Scotland.

The pair will rekindle fond memories of their student days with a visit to St Andrews University, the place where they first met 20 years ago, as well undertaking engagements in other parts of Fife.

The royal couple will be there to meet today’s undergraduates and learn how they have coped during the pandemic.

The week of engagements across Scotland will see the couple celebrating those who have “gone above and beyond to support their communities” during the pandemic, Kensington Palace has said.

Chemical spill

Hundreds of fish have been killed after a chemical spill into a Fife burn.

People have been warned to stay away from Ceres Burn as environment watchdog Sepa carries out a full-scale investigation into the incident.

The regulator hopes to prevent any further damage as it ascertains exactly what chemical has entered the burn.

It is also liaising with other bodies about any potential risks to public health.

Cup final doubt for Saints

Scottish Cup final team selection certainty has turned to doubt as Callum Davidson prepares to make a late decision on his St Johnstone line-up for Saturday’s Hampden Park clash with Hibs.

The Perth boss has confirmed that the early week Covid-19 test results have given his squad the all-clear.

But even if the midweek ones also bring back a full set of negatives, the fitness of the players who have missed training for the best part of a fortnight comes into play.

“If you asked me three weeks ago I probably had 10 of my first 11 picked in my head for the final,” said Davidson.

“But now I won’t know until Friday afternoon once I’ve watched them train on Friday morning.”

Legal referendum

The Daily Records reports that a Scottish independence referendum organised by Holyrood could be legal, after a warning from a former Tory MSP.

Former Tory MSP Professor Adam Tomkins has said an independence referendum run by Holyrood without Westminster’s agreement could be ruled legal by judges – contradicting Scottish leader Douglas Ross.

The former MSP warned unionists the Supreme Court may decide IndyRef2 is lawful as a Bill would only be seeking the opinion of the Scottish people.

Violence in schools

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that violence in Scotland’s schools is “becoming normalised”, according to a leading teaching union.

The NASUWT teaching union has claimed that in “too many schools, verbal and physical abuse against teachers is going unchallenged”.

General secretary Patrick Roach wants the Scottish Government to make “strong and unequivocal statements about the rights of teachers to a safe working environment”.

The union is to discuss the issue, which it regards as a growing problem, at a Scottish conference on Saturday.