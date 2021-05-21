Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pervert stung by a vigilante group trying to meet a child for sex has admitted repeatedly breaching a stringent order designed to restrict his internet access.

William Meek’s own solicitor described the breach report compiled by social workers as one of the worst he had seen in over 30 years of practising law.

The 48-year-old was spared a prison sentence in March after he admitted exchanging sexual messages with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl named Paige.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Meek was actually speaking to a man from Groom Resisters Scotland and was confronted about his behaviour at Seagate Bus Station.

Meek is now custody as a sheriff decides whether to jail the sex offender or allow his order to continue.

“The report is really a shocker,” Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said.

“He has admitted breaching the order flagrantly and the report makes it clear that the author thinks he’s unmanageable.”

Tried to hide devices

Meek, of Polepark Road, Dundee, was placed on a three-year community payback order comprising of supervision, mental health treatment and a number of restrictions on his internet usage.

He was also placed on the sex offender’s register for three years.

The court was previously told how sweat-soaked Meek, who has learning difficulties, had to be rushed to Ninewells Hospital following apparent heart-palpitations after being confronted by the vigilante group.

Using Tagged and WhatsApp, Meek sent numerous messages to the person, who he thought was a child, including asking if she wanted to “make love”.

After initially being released on bail, two separate police visits found Meek was in possession of devices when he was not supposed to be.

He tried to hide a phone in an armchair after one visit.

‘Feeble’ attempts to dupe supervisors

Meek pled guilty on indictment to attempting to communicate indecently with a child he believed was called Paige through social media messaging between July 7 and 14 2019.

On July 14 2019, Meek travelled to Seagate bus station with the intention of meeting a child and engaging in unlawful sexual activity.

He also admitted possessing devices at addresses at his home and at an address on Orchardgate, Cupar, in November 2019 and July 2020 respectively.

Solicitor Douglas Thomson said Meek had repeatedly made “feeble” attempts to dupe his supervising officers but was unsuccessful.

He told Sheriff Carmichael: “It is one of the worst reports I have ever seen or the court may have ever seen in terms of non-compliance with the conduct requirements.

“It’s a bleak picture.

“The easiest thing to do would be to send him to custody but at some point he has to come out with the same difficulties he has when he went in.

“Such therapeutic work as identified as necessary previously has barely started.”

Jail possibility

He added: “He will still be lonely, he will still have his learning difficulties and still need some form of supervision.

“There’s been some feeble attempts to mislead the supervising officer about accessing computer equipment and mobile phones.

“He is not a man with the ability to weave a web of conceit that would convince anyone.”

The court was told how social workers recommended Meek’s community payback order be revoked and a jail sentence be imposed instead.

Sheriff Carmichael continued consideration of the breach until next week to assess the progress on Meek’s mental health and sexual offending treatment.

Meek was remanded in custody meantime.