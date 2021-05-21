Dundee Eden Project: Stunning drone footage offers a birds eye view of gasworks site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Drone footage has captured an aerial view of the new site of the Dundee Eden Project.

We reported on Friday how the former gasworks on East Dock Street would be transformed into the Eden Project’s home in Scotland.

Set to open in 2024, the Eden Project’s new site in Dundee will showcase “alternative ways of perceiving the world”.

New drone footage of the proposed Dundee Eden Project site shows how it has become overgrown and is largely vacant.

Locals welcomed the proposals for the former gasworks, with many commending the redevelopment of the former industrial area.

One reader said: “Great news! Great way to rejuvenate an ex-industrial area.”

Another added: “So pleased they are not taking away part of Camperdown for this. Exciting for the toon and will certainly cheer up a dreary looking bit of the city.”

A third reader told The Courier: “Great news for the city , well done all involved in bringing it here.”

Others hoped it would increase tourism: “Nice, we will get more tourism. Hopefully in future if we have something like the enchanted gardens in Pitlochry we will have even more coming through.”

‘Another jewel in the crown for the city’

City council leader John Alexander welcomed the announcement and designs for the new project, adding that it would be “another jewel in the crown for the city”.

The Dundee Eden Project will be the sister site to the original Eden Project in Cornwall.

The education and environment charity has a “global garden” in tropical biomes across a space covering the size of around 30 football pitches.

Speaking about the decision to choose the former gasworks, a spokesman said the transport links and proximity to the V&A were major draws.

He added: “The existing tall brick walls on the site suggested to the Eden team the potential to create walled gardens, making for a striking contrast to the industrial heritage of the gasworks.

“Eden envisages this as a powerful symbol of regeneration. This echoes the project’s home in Cornwall, which is located in a former clay quarry.

“Building Eden Project Dundee in this location would also provide an eastern anchor for the Dundee Waterfront regeneration project.”