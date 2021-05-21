Something went wrong - please try again later.

The first ever sponsored dog walk in Dundee will raise money for Cancer Research UK this Saturday.

Woof Walkies encourages dog-walkers to sign up for a 5K sponsored dog walk to raise money for the charity.

Liz Richiardi, volunteer chairwoman for the Dundee Relay for Life, said the idea came from another fundraising group for Cancer Research UK.

She said: “As a committee for Relay for Life Dundee, we need to fundraise all year to help cover the costs incurred for things like first aid and hiring the venue.

“Usually we do things like collections, bingo nights and sell merchandise. Covid has meant we could do none of that. So we needed a safe way to raise funds.”

Dog walk

Participants will take their four legged friends on a 5K walk through Dundee, on whichever route they choose.

Liz wasn’t sure how people would take to the new event, but said she has been “pleasantly surprised” at the interest its drummed up.

She added: “We hope that doing this every year will be the way forward. This year is the 25th anniversary of Relay for Life in Britain so we want to make it very special by raising more money than ever.”

The coronavirus pandemic has affected many charities, with the ability to fundraise largely put on hold for the past 13 months.

Liz said: “The pandemic has had a devastating effect on fundraising for all. Cancer Research UK itself estimates a loss of £160 million over past year and a cumulative loss of over £300 million over three years.

“This has resulted in the suspension of all clinical trials and so much research.”

The Woof-Walkies dog walk will take place on Saturday, with all funds raised going to Cancer Research UK.