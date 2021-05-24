Something went wrong - please try again later.

Councillors in Dundee have urged Police Scotland to increase monitoring the city’s speeding hotspots as 20mph zones are here to stay.

The local authority approved making the slower speed limit the norm in areas throughout Dundee, including the West End and Broughty Ferry.

The 20mph zones were initially meant to be temporary, brought in through the Spaces for People project, but pending public consultation they will become permanent.

You can see which streets are affected here.

Are drivers ignoring speed limits?

While councillors on Dundee’s city development committee were largely in favour of the changes brought in through Spaces for People, one sticking point was drivers in some areas not adhering to the speed limit.

Perth Road, near Duncan of Jordanstone College, is among the zones where the average speed was above 20mph.

Councillors Richard McCready and Mark Flynn — from Labour and SNP respectively — sent a letter to police calling on greater enforcement.

Strained resources

Mr McCready understand police have to “prioritise what they respond to” but still hopes more can be done.

He said: “It is important people think that 20mph really means 20mph.

“I understand that police have many calls on their resources.”

He added a clear message is important as Dundee City Council prepares rolling out 20mph zones elsewhere.

Where is speeding happening?

Driving speeds were monitored as part of the Spaces for People trial.

This found a number of streets where the average speed was greater than 20mph.

Transport Scotland guidance is that roads are only considered for 20mph when the average speed does not already exceed 24mph.

‘Routinely’ enforce speed limits

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald insists the force takes the issue seriously.

The area commander for Dundee said: “Officers routinely carry out enforcement activity to deter speeding and detect those who choose to break the law.”

He said priority is given to locations were road accidents have previously taken place and speeding was a factor.

“Officers routinely carry out patrols and dedicated enforcement activity in 20mph limits near schools throughout Dundee… to ensure the safety of all road users in these key areas,” he added.