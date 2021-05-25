Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on the Perth Road in Dundee.

Our first image shows the view up Ryehill Lane at the junction with Perth Road in January 1931. Little has changed in the architecture of the Perth Road over the decades.

Our second image from 1972 is of the legendary Dundee barmaid Isobel Mennie who was getting ready to retire from the Speedwell Bar. Generations of students, rugby players, footballers and locals have used the pub as a meeting place over the decades. The pub has always and will always be known as Mennie’s.

Up next is a picture taken in 1947 of the Queen’s College campus which is now part of the University of Dundee following its independence from St Andrews in 1967.

Our fourth image is a familiar view looking along Perth Road to the junction with the Blackness Library in 1978. Do you remember the two red phone boxes on the corner?

Our fifth image is an aerial view from 1957 taking in Blackness Avenue, St John’s Cross Church, Windsor Street and Perth Road.

Our final image is Ninewells Garage on Perth Road which was taken in 1986.