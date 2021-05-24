Morning papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on May 24

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In the Dundee and Angus edition of The Courier, the paper leads this morning with the heartwarming tale of Lois Cathro and Craig Mudie.

The Monifieth couple were left devastated after their first child William’s heart stopped during labour.

Three healthy baby boys bring joy

But almost a year after William’s death, Lois gave birth to three healthy baby boys – Archie, Oliver and Myles, in what doctors have described as a one in 42,000 chance.

In Perth, the front page focuses on St Johnstone’s historic Scottish Cup win over Hibs at the weekend.

Champagne for champions

Saints beat the Edinburgh side 1-0, to win the cup on Saturday afternoon.

The 300 blue-clad fans at Perth’s Cherrybank Inn cheered and champagne flowed as St Johnstone once again did Perth proud.

In our Fife edition, an unusual tale about stickers which appeared on lamp posts in Kirkcaldy.

Police backtracked after urging the public to report “controversial stickers” stuck to lamp posts in the Fife town.

Tweet was deleted by police

The Women Won’t Wheesht stickers, which carry hashtags including #waronwomen and #sexnotgender, namechecked For Woman Scotland (FWS).

Group director Susan Smith denied FWS was responsible for the stickers, but hit out at the police for the now-deleted tweet which had urged the public to report the stickers to arrange for their removal.

Fears over post-Covid ‘ghost towns’

The Scottish Daily Mail goes with ‘Fears over Coronavirus Ghost Towns’.

The paper says that Scotland cities and towns could be left “deserted” as one-in-five firms are to allow staff to work from home after the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish Government research has found that just over 18% of firms plan to continue home working as the norm.

The discovery has led some to believe towns and cities “may never recover” from the reduced footfall.

Culture Secretary wants BBC ‘changes’

The culture secretary today accuses the BBC of having a “we know best attitude” in the wake of the Martin Bashir scandal, and says that the corporation must change to represent all of Britain, in The Times.

Oliver Dowden says that the BBC is guilty of “groupthink” and needs to “project British values” if it is to survive competition from the streaming giants Netflix and Amazon.

He calls for deep change to ensure that it stays in tune with “all parts of the nation it serves”, saying that the scandal has “exposed failures that strike at the heart of our national broadcaster’s values and culture”.

Police asked to enforce 20mph Dundee zones

Dundee councillors have urged police to increase monitoring in the city’s speeding hotspots now that 20mph zones are here to stay, reports today’s front page of The Evening Telegraph.

The local authority approved making the slower speed limit the norm in areas throughout Dundee, including the West End and Broughty Ferry.

The 20mph zones were meant to be temporary, brought in through the Spaces for People project, but pending public consultation they will become permanent.