Sheriff jails ‘unmanageable’ Dundee sex offender who hid illegal phone

A pervert stung by a vigilante group in Dundee while trying to meet a child for sex has been locked up after he failed to comply with a stringent court order.

William Meek was placed on a conduct requirement in March, which restricted his internet usage.

The 48-year-old had admitted exchanging sexual messages with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl named Paige.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Meek was actually speaking to a man from Groom Resisters Scotland and was confronted about his behaviour at Seagate Bus Station.

Sweat-laden Meek ended up being rushed to Ninewells Hospital after suffering what appeared to be heart palpitations.

He was jailed on Monday after he admitted flagrantly breaching the order days after it was imposed.

I do not think I can trust you and as a result of that, there’s no alternative here but a custodial sentence.” – Sheriff Alastair Carmichael

The breach report compiled by social workers was described by Meek’s own solicitor as one of the worst he had ever seen.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “You have given no attention to these conditions and broke them.

“I have considered in the past the possibility of you having a community payback order because, on balance, I thought that would be a good thing to put you back on the straight and narrow.

“Hardly had the order started that you broke that order.

“I do not think I can trust you and as a result of that, there’s no alternative here but a custodial sentence.”

Hid phone in armchair

Meek, of Polepark Road, Dundee, was placed on a three-year community payback order comprising of supervision, mental health treatment and a number of restrictions on his internet usage.

He was also placed on the sex offender’s register for three years.

Using Tagged and WhatsApp, Meek, who has learning difficulties, sent numerous messages to the person, who he thought was a child, including asking if she wanted to “make love”.

After initially being released on bail, two separate police visits found Meek was in possession of devices when he was not supposed to be.

He tried to hide a phone in an armchair after one visit.

Meek pled guilty on indictment to attempting to communicate indecently with a child he believed was called Paige through social media messaging between July 7 and 14 2019.

On July 14 2019, Meek travelled to Seagate bus station with the intention of meeting a child and engaging in unlawful sexual activity.

He also admitted possessing devices at addresses at his home and at an address on Orchardgate, Cupar, in November 2019 and July 2020 respectively.

Meek’s community payback order was revoked and he was sent to prison for 10 months.