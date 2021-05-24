Something went wrong - please try again later.

Volunteers in Dundee have transformed a local green pathway that has been left untouched for over a decade to encourage locals to walk more.

The project came after Dighty Connect, part of East Dundee Environmental Network (EDEN), was awarded a Paths for All Active Travel grant of £4,000 in the hope to improve greenspaces and paths in East Dundee and the wider area.

The funding, supported by Transport Scotland, has helped restore a 500m stretch of path along Dighty Burn which sits across from an industrial estate with over 2,000 employees, to encourage workers to use the path on their commute to work.

Project took just four days

Project Co-ordinator at Dighty Connect, Ann Lolley, said: “Our group works to transform areas along the Dighty Burn for people and nature, within parts of Dundee that are often neglected.

“We run many projects to actively engage people living close by in the paths and green places as well as enhancing the walking environment for residents.”

The path, which took volunteers just four days to renovate, has already seen increased use by locals and workers.

“The upgraded path really builds on the community spirit as we have noticed more people using it – especially workers walking and cycling to work as well as a quiet place to sit during their lunch break,” Ann added.

“It is also used by dog walkers and people enjoying the simple but important pleasure of just going for a walk in nature.”

Paths for All, which aims to significantly increase the number of people who choose to walk in Scotland, works with the Scottish Government and 30 partners to support national policies such as the National Walking Strategy and other ‘active travel’ initiatives.

Rona Gibb, Senior Manager at Paths for All said: “With walking being one of few reasons for leaving our homes over the past year, it has shown how important it is to have access to nice outdoor spaces and routes.

“The work of volunteers improving their local path network is invaluable and is fundamental to encouraging more people to walk every day and everywhere.”