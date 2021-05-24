Nightclub sex attack student from Dundee added to sex offenders register

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A sex attacker from Dundee who molested two students in a nightclub has avoided jail.

Jack Ferguson struck at The Shed in Glasgow’s Shawlands in the early hours of January 1 2020.

The 20-year-old danced in front of the first girl – a medical student – and then touched her on the buttocks.

Ferguson was standing behind the other victim – who studies business management – before pouncing on her.

He was convicted after a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he denied the two sexual assault charges.

Ferguson was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and was tagged for six months keeping him indoors between 8pm and 7am.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for five years and placed under supervision for three years by Sheriff Martin Jones QC.

The attacks

Jurors heard from a friend of the first victim, who said Ferguson joined them on the dance floor.

She recalled: “He tried to dance with us together which was a bit uncomfortable.

“My friend told me that he just touched her on the bum.”

Ferguson was described as being “too close” to the second victim.

She was said to have been “lifted up” and “shook” before the young woman managed to jump away.

Jurors heard Ferguson had also attempted to carry out a sex act on her.

A friend of the woman told prosecutor Graham MacDonald how Ferguson escaped, but that they were able to give a description of him to security.

Asked what he looked like, the witness added: “He had light hair and distinctive dark framed glasses.”

Ferguson was later stopped by bouncer Andrew Cochrane and immediately blurted out: “It was not me.”

Mr Cochrane added: “I said: ‘what was not you?’, but he did not respond to that.”