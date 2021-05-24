Monday court round-up — Crossbow and boxer claims

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Monday means the first court-round up of the week.

Crossbow claim

A 46-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged crossbow incident in Montrose.

Marcin Grabowski allegedly threatened a man while in possession of the loaded weapon on Ferry Street on May 22.

Grabowski, of Commerce Street, made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged he approached a man while aggressively possessing a crossbow and while shouting.

Grabowski allegedly returned to Ferry Street with the crossbow loaded before making a violent threat.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case on petition for further examination before remanding Grabowski in custody meantime.

Boxer abuse allegation

A former boxer has denied making abusive and racial remarks at a Perth supermarket.

Billy Moore is accused of assaulting a woman at Asda, Dunkeld Road, on September 19.

It is alleged he struck her on the head with his elbow.

Moore, 38, is further accused of acting in a racially aggravated manner which caused, or was intended to cause, alarm or distress to another woman, by shouting “abusive and derogatory racial remarks” at her.

Moore, of Lingay Court, Perth, denies both charges.

His trial, which was due to go ahead at Perth Sheriff Court, was adjourned because a key witness was unwell.

Head punch

A Perth man has been warned he could be jailed for an assault in the city’s Rannoch Road.

Arran Blyth admitted attacking Muhammad Annwaar-Ul Haq by punching him on the head to his injury on September 18, 2020.

The case was deferred for background reports until June 30.

Blyth, 33, of Logie Crescent, was told by Sheriff William Wood: “All sentencing options are open to the court, particularly given your previous convictions for assaults.”

Pair remanded

Two people accused of attacking a man with a knife before robbing him have been remanded in custody.

Paige Sharp, 27, and Ben Kelbie, 22, allegedly targeted Charles Gardiner at an address on Grange Place, Arbroath, on May 17.

Both Sharp and Kelbie are alleged to have repeatedly struck Mr Gardiner on the head and body before repeatedly brandishing a knife at him.

It is alleged he was struck on the body with a knife to his severe injury.

Sharp, of the town’s Charles Avenue, and Kelbie, of St Vigeans Road, allegedly robbed Mr Gardiner of money, a bank card and medication.

Kelbie was allegedly found in possession of a knife on Cairnie Loan.

The pair made no plea when they appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and the case was continued for further examination, with both accused remanded.

Also…

Coral Chalmers from Dundee narrowly escaped being imprisoned for burning a child on the leg with an iron. After being convicted by a jury, the sentencing sheriff made it clear the imposition of a community payback order on Monday was a direct alternative to jail time for the 22-year-old.

A paedophile who was caught by a vigilante group after travelling to Dundee for sex with a 13-year-old girl has been jailed. William Meek breached a strict court order banning him from possessing electronic devices.

Dundee thief Robert Mudie knocked his 63-year-old victim to the ground as he stole her handbag, which contained just £5. He was jailed.

