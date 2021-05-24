Children and staff delighted after return to 151-year-old Perthshire school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A newly-renovated historic school building has welcomed back the smiling faces of pupils and staff after a major refurbishment.

Aberfoyle primary school was remodelled and renovated to provide additional and modern learning spaces, which include four classrooms located in the main school building.

Head teacher Maxine Barwick said: “It has been amazing to have all the children back in school, working away and learning together.

“The building is bright and modern, but still feels like the primary school we all know and love so I’m delighted to get the first week under our belts and see all the children happy to be back home.”

The structure, which dates back to 1870, was restored and refurbished by Stirling Council who worked closely with a conservation architect and the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Planning Authority.

The renovation came after the primary school was identified in September 2018 as one of the five major investment education infrastructure priorities approved based on building condition and sustainability by Stirling Council’s Children and Young People Committee.

With initial renovations to the 100 capacity building, set to start in spring 2020, delayed due to lockdown, the children and staff have been hosted at McLaren High School in Callander for face-to-face learning since February 2020.

Councillor Susan McGill, Convener of Stirling Council’s Children and Young People Committee said: “The reopening of Aberfoyle Primary is fantastic news for the pupils and staff at the school.

“We know it’s been a disruptive period for families and staff as the works were carried out, and I’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

Vice Convener, Councillor Christine Simpson said: “The completion of this ambitious project will give a new lease of life to this building which was starting to show its age, ensuring it is fit for 21st-century learning and teaching.

“The major investment also underlines Stirling Council’s ongoing commitment to invest in its school estate to improve learning facilities and reduce carbon emissions.”