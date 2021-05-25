Something went wrong - please try again later.

A sex toy, a ceremonial dagger and games consoles were among the items stolen by two thieves who ransacked homes in Dundee.

Peter Whyte and Gary Gibson made off with a haul of goods after targeting properties on Bonnybank Road and Arbroath Road between November 21 to 25 last year.

A court heard how the brazen pair returned to one of the addresses before being confronted by its owner.

Gibson also tried to transport a television into a taxi before trying to pay for his fare with a stolen £100 note.

The duo have been locked up after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to carrying out the break-ins.

TV in taxi bid

During the first incident, Gibson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, was spotted trying to force his way into the Arbroath Road flat by a witness, walking out of Baxter Park.

The flat’s occupant was out and had locked the property as normal.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said: “The witness saw the accused kick open the close door and thereafter run upstairs.

“Some time later, they saw him walking downstairs carrying a large black television.

“Tele Taxis received a call from the accused asking to be collected from Thornbank Street.

“A voice could be heard saying ‘just have to watch the polis, dinnae turn the corner’.

“The accused and another male began loading items into the taxi including the TV, large jars of coins and bags of clothing.”

Second break-in

Gibson, 31, and Whyte, 32, later targeted the address on Bonnybank Road.

Its owner returned from a night away to find his living room window had been forced open.

A few hours after contacting the police, he overheard two men outside the window, trying to open it.

One of the voices said: “It’s been closed up.”

The man then confronted Gibson and Whyte, who fled the scene.

Police dog handlers later caught up with the pair and found Gibson with a watch and a blue case containing a medal.

A search warrant was granted for an address at Adamson Court and a number of items were uncovered.

Drug issues

Both men admitted stealing a television, a radio, a CD player, a ceremonial dagger, a leather scabbard, a coat, a holdall containing camping equipment, a digital camera, a hard drive, a shoebox containing medals, a hip flask, a key, foreign currency, a token, a sex toy and tape from the Bonnybank Road address on November 25.

Gibson also pled guilty to breaking into the flat on November 21 Arbroath Road and stealing hair clippers, hair straighteners, games consoles and controllers, a digital radio, a smart meter, a television, a Tivo box, a laptop, a tin containing £250 cash, jars containing £150 cash in coins, a holdall, a laptop bag, baseball caps, passports, sunglasses, watches, aftershave, external hard drives, a hooded top, paperwork, identification cards and games for a console.

Solicitor Larry Flynn, representing Whyte, said the thief, a prisoner of HMP Edinburgh, had “over-indulged” in Valium prior to committing the offence.

Gibson’s solicitor, Jane Caird, said her client was in the midst of a crippling heroin addiction, coupled with mental health issues.

Sheriff Gregor Murray jailed Gibson for 18 months and sentenced Whyte to 14 months in prison.