Dundee United-supporting MSP Michael Marra has lodged a motion in parliament congratulating Dundee on their Premiership promotion.

Marra, a Labour MSP for North East Scotland, moved the motion a day after the Dark Blues’ play-off triumph.

He said: “The Parliament congratulates Dundee Football Club on its promotion to the Scottish Premiership following its play-off triumph of 24 May 2021.

Faithful support of Dees

“It further congratulates Tim Keyes and John Nelms as the current custodians of the club as they open a new chapter in a storied 128-year history, and recognises the efforts of the coaching staff, players and every member of the club staff in this most challenging of seasons.

“It salutes the dark blue fans for their faithful support, and eagerly anticipates the return of top flight football in front of those supporters at Dens Park in season 2021-22.”

Many congratulations to @DundeeFC on their promotion back to @spfl Premiership. My motion lodged in Scottish Parliament today below. Looking forward to the derbies. pic.twitter.com/EuIiv9xxvv — Michael Marra MSP (@michaeljmarra) May 25, 2021

James McPake’s men secured their return to the top flight after a 2-1 (4-2 agg) victory over Kilmarnock.

Lifelong Tangerines supporter Marra added: “Dundee’s return to the Premiership is fantastic news for all associated with the club and especially for every Dundee supporter.

“It’s been a really difficult season and the challenges have been all the greater for clubs outside the top flight.

“They have endured great uncertainty, financial worries and logistical nightmares. Football has won out for Dundee.

My uncle used to say: ‘We are not Glaswegian about these things’ Michael Marra MSP

“Winning through the play-offs is incredibly tough and it is testament to the strength of the club that they got better as the season went on and peaked at just the right time.”

The motion was the first that Marra lodged in Holyrood.

He said: “For a life-long passionate United supporter I can think of a few things I might have preferred it to be about – especially on United’s birthday and the day we lost our manager.

“I do have a real affection for Dundee though. My cousin Billy Reilly was a huge dark blue.

“The team wore his name on the strips after he passed away. I am delighted for Billy and all my Dundee supporting family and friends.

Return of the Dundee derby

“My uncle used to say ‘we are not Glaswegian about these things’. He was right.

“Plus we get the derbies back – the best fixture in Scottish football – and the first one we’ll be looking for when the fixtures are published. Well done to Dundee FC. It is so well deserved.”