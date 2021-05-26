VIDEO: False alarm as Dundee newsagent sparks police visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police raced to a Dundee newsagent on Wednesday morning after an alarm was activated by accident.

© DCT Media

A police vehicle rushed to Court Street News & Off Licence at around 10.20am on Wednesday.

Officers were seen inside the shop interviewing two females around 10 minutes later.

A resident of the area said: “I came round the corner, then the police just appeared with the sirens on and lights flashing and jumped out of the motor.

“I was waiting to go in the shop but they said no one was to come in.”

Another onlooker said: “I was coming up Court Street and they came flying past me and my wee daughter.

“We weren’t heading up this way but she wanted to see the flashing lights of the police car.”

The shop is on the corner of Court Street and Sandeman Street, not far from Tannadice Park.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman later confirmed it was a false alarm.

She said: “Around 10.15am on Wednesday May 26 officers were called to a shop in Court Street, Dundee however on attendance it was established that an alarm was activated in error.”