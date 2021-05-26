Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A traditional roast is a Sunday staple for many but at the weekend it can be tempting to turn to a take-away.

Now you can have the best of both worlds as Pizza Hut has launched a roast dinner pizza, available at branches in Tayside and Fife.

The roast dinner pizza comes complete with all the trimmings as part of the restaurant chain’s new ‘staycation or vacation’ range.

Diners will also be able to get a taste of Spain with Pizza Hut’s new Spanish-style chicken and chorizo pizza.

The roast dinner pizza includes roast beef, sage and onion stuffing, thin roast potato slices and red onions, all on a red wine gravy base.

Italian-style cheese and tomato bites have also been added to the menu.

Locals in Dundee and Fife looking to try out the new menu can order now for delivery from their local Pizza Hut.

Both pizzas start from £13.99 and are also available as part of meal deal offers.

Amelia Riba, chief brand officer for Pizza Hut UK and Europe, said: “Here at Pizza Hut Delivery we’re thrilled about the launch of the new menu items.

“With many families across the UK still deciding between a staycation or vacation this year, we wanted to offer something for all occasions by showcasing the best of British as well as offering a taste of abroad by bringing the flavours of the Mediterranean to our menu.

Limited time only

“We hope the new pizzas, side and dessert offer something for everyone, and that customers get to try our incredible new roast dinner pizza offering.”

The new menu items are currently only available for delivery and will be on the menu for a limited time.

Pizza Hut operates more than 700 takeaway and restaurant units in the UK and Ireland, including more than 10 locations throughout Tayside and Fife.