A raging Dundee woman who stabbed her boyfriend in the back following a blazing row over television volume has been ordered by a court to behave herself.

Kelsie Harper’s partner escaped with only a small wound in his back after the knife pierced through the rucksack he was wearing.

Harper’s mother was present during the incident on Dundee’s Strathmartine Road and shouted “you’ve stabbed him you idiot” after witnessing her daughter’s attack.