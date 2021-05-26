Wednesday court round-up — Scotland ban and cannabis console

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Wednesday court round-up comes from all corners of Courier Country.

Cannabis car

A motorist was found with a stash of cannabis in the central console of his car after being pulled over by police who spotted him weaving across the road.

Glenn Gilmour’s Vauxhall Astra crossed the centre line of Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy several times before he was stopped.

As police signalled for him to pull over, Gilmour’s vehicle clipped the kerb.

Officers detected a strong smell of cannabis and found it in the centre console.

Gilmour, 51, Ravenscraig, Kirkcaldy, pled guilty to careless driving and cannabis possession on April 13 last year.

He told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court that he has since lost his licence as a result of failing an eye test.

Sheriff Michie fined him £300 and imposed seven penalty points.

Scotland ban

A 26-year-old man was allegedly found in a Dundee retail park, despite being banned from Scotland.

John Mwanza is accused of being discovered by police in Camperdown Leisure Park, despite being ordered to leave the country in January.

It is alleged Mwanza was bailed from Dundee Sheriff Court with conditions to leave Scotland and not return unless for court hearings or solicitor appointments.

Mwanza, of no fixed abode, was allegedly found at the leisure park on May 24.

He allegedly attempted to pervert the course of justice by providing police with a fake name. A third charge alleges that Mwanza was in possession of cannabis.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Mwanza made no plea when he appeared on petition.

Sheriff John Rafferty remanded him in custody after continuing the case for further examination.

Voyeurism

Christopher Milne, formerly of Kirriemuir, has been handed supervision and put on the sex offenders register after recording women engaged in sexual activity with him.

He pled guilty to two voyeurism charges, relating to two different women, at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 27-year-old committed the offences at an address in Aberdeen and elsewhere, between 2017 and 2018.

Milne used a mobile phone or other video recording device to record images of one woman engaging in sexual activity with him and to record images of her in her underwear.

Milne also used a mobile phone to record a second woman engaging in sexual activity with him.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy ordered Milne, now of St Andrew Street, Aberdeen, to be supervised for three years and to complete the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme.

He also made Milne subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for three years and imposed a non-harassment order in respect of the women for the same period.

Film threat

A Perth man is accused of secretly filming a woman in a shower and then threatening to release the recording on the internet.

Robert Pawlicki, of St Catherine’s Square, denies he made a video of the woman without her knowledge at a house in the city’s Newhouse Road in September 2019.

The 51-year-old is alleged to have told her he was going to put an “intimate” recording online, which was likely to cause her fear or alarm.

Pawlicki is also accused of acting in a threatening or abusive manner, repeatedly swearing and uttering threats towards the woman.

He denied all three charges when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and will go on trial on June 22.

Also…

A Dundee pensioner who killed a Fife cyclist in a hit and run and then tried to cover up the damage to his car escaped a prison sentence. Scott Walker’s family were infuriated by the sentence handed to Ian McFarlane for his crimes.

MasterChef:The Professionals contestant and one of the founders of the Dundee Cooking Academy Lewis Donegan was found guilty of assaulting his wife, causing her to fall down a flight of stairs.

Former Help for Heroes fundraiser Timothy Grantham, from Fife, has been jailed for two years after stealing more than £160,000 from his mother-in-law’s bank account to fund a gambling addiction.

Panicking Robert McPherson led police on a chase through Perthshire, never going above the speed limit and even slowing to go through villages. The 35-year-old only stopped in Crieff when he hit a police car, while dragging an officer along the tarmac.

In case you missed it…

Tuesday round-up — Car spin and fraud claims

Monday round-up – Crossbow and boxer claims

Friday round-up — Chip shop thief and a very lucky escape

Thursday round-up — Genital threat and knife throwing