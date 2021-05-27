Former international golf captain jailed after Angus sex attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A former international golfer has been jailed for 18 months after carrying out a sex attack on a teenage boy he lured to a tournament at St Andrews.

Adrian Green, who captained England before becoming a golf writer, was also placed on the sex offenders register for ten years for attacking the youth while he slept.

Sleazy Green picked up the naive teenager at a bus station and treated him to a weekend at the home of golf, during a tournament he had come to Scotland to watch.

A jury at Dundee Sheriff Court found Green guilty of carrying out a sex act on the 16-year-old while he was sleeping after they had spent the weekend together.

Chance meeting

Green, who captained England schoolboys before becoming golf correspondent for the Northern Echo newspaper, had paid for the teenager to go to the event with him.

The jury was told the 61-year-old, from Darlington, had been on his way to spectate at the tournament when he met his victim for the first time in Dundee bus station.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said Green offered to pay for him to go to the tournament and stay with him for the weekend.

He said he agreed to travel with the older man and had ended up staying with him in a hostel for two nights.

After the event they travelled on to Montrose, where the sex attack took place.

Green, Katherine Street, Darlington, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the youth – now aged 20 – in North Street, Montrose, on August 13 2017.

The jury found him guilty of pouncing while the youth was asleep and incapable of giving consent, and performing a sex acts on him.

Montrose attack

The victim told the jury he had not wanted the sexual activity to take place and had been left shocked by what Green had done to him.

Green told the court he had a chance meeting with his victim while he was on his way to the event and had struck up a conversation with him at the bus station.

He claimed they had spent two nights together in a hostel and one night sleeping rough before moving onto Montrose because it was “somewhere he had not been before.”

He claimed the youth had been lying on the sofa in another room and had welcomed his sexual advances.

He told the court he believed the teenager wanted the sexual activity to take place.

Golfing stalwart

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan asked Green if he had a particular interest in golf and he replied he had played for England as a schoolboy and had been a golf writer for many years.

Green’s online biography states he was selected as England Schoolboy captain in 1978 after winning the Durham County, North Yorks, South Durham and Northumberland Open Boys Championships.

He played on the senior amateur circuit between 1978 and 1981, alongside Roger Chapman, Richard Boxall and Robert Lee, and played 73 times for Durham County.