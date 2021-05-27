Something went wrong - please try again later.

‘Legendary’ Dundee ice cream man Frankie Bastianiello has won praise after a visit to a Broughty Ferry care home this week left residents smiling.

The much-loved 73-year-old paid a visit to Ferry House Residential Home on Tuesday to deliver some sweet treats to residents.

Pictures shared by the care home online show those who live there smiling as they enjoy their ice creams from Frankie’s van.

The post attracted praise from locals, with many complimenting Frankie’s well-known acts kindness.

Frankie, who first started selling ice cream in the 1960s, is a fixture of the local community and is much-loved by locals.

Praising him as a ‘treasure’, Morag wrote: “I’m sure the residents loved the treat and Frankie’s banter – keep up the good work.”

Contacted on Thursday, Frankie was unable to speak as he dashed off to deliver ice cream at a local school.

Another person reacting to the photos said: “Great job Frankie, what a lovely thing to do.”

Others said Frankie deserved some recognition for his community spirit. “Frankie needs to be on the Queen’s honour list,” Stuart added.

Frankie has been touring a number of local care homes, with many reaching out to him to visit and help bring a smile to resident’s faces.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic he also toured the streets of Charleston and Menzieshill, making sure locals had the groceries they needed.

As shops run low on essentials like bread and pasta, Frankie won praise for going above and beyond to make sure people got what they needed.

Speaking last year, Frankie said he sees his customers as family: “It’s a bit embarrassing in a way but I see them as part of my family.

“I’ve seen people grow up and now they’ve got children and so on. It really is brilliant.”

He also had a sweet treat for local kids as they returned to school last August, celebrating their return to class after lockdown.