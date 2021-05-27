Fight for new Dundee Western Gateway school reaches Holyrood after election promise

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The battle for a new school in Dundee’s growing Western Gateway has reached the Scottish Parliament after election promises by candidates.

Parents and campaigners have long called for the new school at Western Gateway, with plans repeatedly put on hold.

Residents from the area had accused politicians and city leaders of “broken promises” over the school.

North East regional MSP Maurice Golden has also taken the campaign for the new school to Holyrood.

The Dundee-based Scottish Conservative MSP has tabled a motion in parliament in support of the campaign.

It comes after a majority of candidates in the recent Scottish Parliament election supported campaigners.

Locals had asked Dundee City West MSP hopefuls to back their call for Dundee City Council to commit to a schedule which could see the school built by August 2025.

The SNP’s Joe Fitzpatrick, who was re-elected to represent the seat, had supported the move and said the question was “how we make it happen as quickly as possible”.

As well as a motion in the Parliament, Maurice Golden MSP has written to newly appointed Scottish education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville and council leader John Alexander.

He pointed out that despite residents paying a £4,680 ‘roof tax’ to help build the promised school it had failed to materialise.

This money will be refunded if plans for the school are not approved within five years.

Dundee City Council had said previously there were insufficient numbers of children in the area to justify the new school.

It means children living at Western Gateway travel five miles to nearby Ardler for school.

Mr Golden is now urging MSPs across all parties to back his motion.

It states the parliament should “support calls from residents of the Western Gateway community in Dundee for the provision of a new school” and calls on the local authority to “establish a firm timetable for delivering a new school”.

And in his letter to Ms Somerville, he added: “With the community fast expanding there is a growing need for a school.

‘Local parents are anxious to make plans for their children’

“An important step in helping achieve that will be to secure the necessary funding.

“As you will appreciate, local parents are anxious to make plans for their children – especially those who will be attending school for the first time in the next few years.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden said: “The current situation in relation to a new school for Western Gateway residents is totally unacceptable.

“Hundreds of people were sold a home on the specific promise there would be a new school, and indeed paid more for that pledge.

‘Work together to get the wheels turning now’

“These things can take years, so it’s vital both the Scottish Government and the local council work together to get the wheels turning now.

“It’s obvious the population of this community is rising, and that many who move into the new homes will be families looking for a nearby school.

“They need and deserve a new primary school, and shouldn’t have to wait a minute longer for a guarantee that it’s going to happen as a matter of urgency.”

Responding to the letter Mr Golden, a Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is in regular contact with Western Gateway community representatives.

“It is intended that a report to consider a range of options will go before the children and families services committee in due course.”