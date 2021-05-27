Ninewells community garden receives £150,000 from National Lottery fund

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A community garden at Ninewells Hospital has been granted £150,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding will help to expand the garden and woodland to the rear of the hospital, with help from the surrounding communities of Charleston and Menzieshill.

Part of the funds will go towards delivering community activities such as gardening, cooking, arts and crafts and exercise.

It is expected the project will reach up to 600 people over the course of three years.

Mary Colvin, chairwoman of the board of trustees for the group, said: “I and the other trustees, are looking forward to supporting the next stage of our journey.

“We are committed to improving health and reducing health inequality.

“Our clearly stated purpose is to benefit the local area through providing nature-based activities for all age groups.

“What we create together over the next three years will help counter the negative effect that the pandemic restrictions have created in people’s lives.

“We can now focus on the future, consolidate the work we do to connect people with nature, bring people together and build stronger partnerships.”

The group hope to promote the health benefits associated with outdoor activities and greenspaces.

They plan to link up with neighbouring gardens to share skills and knowledge, and hope to involve local schools in the project.

Mike Welsh, communities officer for Lochee, said: “It is not a surprise that local communities in Charleston and Menzieshill have struggled recently, but have shown great resilience to build mini-initiatives that will create connections and build strong relationships.

“The garden project will connect and support residents to build their projects, and with community workers will build the capacity of residents to achieve their aspirations.”

Chairwoman of the National Lottery Community Fund, Kate Still, said: “In these unprecedented times, it’s heartening to see the way Scottish communities are coming together to provide each other with support.

“I would like to congratulate Ninewells Community Garden on their award which is testament to the incredible efforts of their staff and volunteers.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is making such a difference.”