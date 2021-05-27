Dundee Transport Museum to get tourist signs after donation from Historic Motorsport Club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee Museum of Transport hopes to boost visitor numbers with the erection of brown tourism signs.

The move follows a £1,000 donation from The Caledonian Classic and Historic Motorsport Club, to help drive more tourists to the site.

The museum, although only a 10 minute walk from the city centre, has had a fairly low profile since it opened in 2014.

Bosses hope the new signage will change that.

Caroline Warburton, of Visit Scotland, said the signs were important for driving tourism to sites.

She said: “Brown tourist signs are nationally recognised and help visitors travelling by road to reach destinations and attractions safely.

“Having the appropriate signage such as brown tourist signs can make a real difference to tourist attractions and the generous donation from The Caledonian Classic and Historic Motorsport Club will play an important part in raising the museum’s profile.”

Re-opening

The museum, which recently reopened to the public after four months of lockdown, has welcomed many visitors over the past few weeks.

They have been able to spend time in the freshly refurbished café with more than 100 board games.

The museum also has a toys and models exhibition running.

Caledonian Classic and Historic Motorsport Club chairman Jim Paterson was at the museum on Thursday to present a cheque for £1,000 to manager Alexander Goodger.

Alexander said: “We are extremely grateful to The Caledonian Classic and Historic Motorsport Club for this generous donation.

“We are an independent museum, with little resource.

“To receive this donation, which has allowed us to erect brown tourist signs throughout the city has been invaluable.

“It will signpost visitors to our museum so they can enjoy a truly authentic and amazing experience.”

Jim added: “The Museum of Transport is a fantastic museum and we are delighted that our contribution will help make the museum far more visible for visitors to Dundee.”