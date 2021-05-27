Car flips onto its side near busy Dundee roundabout

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are dealing with an ongoing incident after a car flipped onto its side near a busy Dundee roundabout.

The two vehicle collision happened earlier this evening, with one of the drivers current being cut out of their vehicle by fire crews.

The incident took place at the Scott Fyffe roundabout just off the Arbroath Road in the city this evening, with police and ambulance in attendance.

One eyewitness said: “There were two ambulances making their way to the scene, as well as some traffic police and a fire crew.

“It looks like traffic is still being allowed to flow towards Broughty Ferry.”

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 8.26pm to report a two vehicle crash at the roundabout.

“Two cars are involved and one is reported to be on its side. Fire officers using hydraulic cutting equipment are attempting to free the driver of one of the cars trapped inside his vehicle.”

Two appliances from Kingsway are in attendance, while olice are monitoring the traffic.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a two-car crash at the Scott Fyffe roundabout around 8.15pm on Thursday, 27 May. Emergency services are in attendance.”