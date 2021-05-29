Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A “callous” thief who stole nearly £500 from two frail elderly people after forcing her way into their homes has been jailed.

A 75-year-old woman with Parkinson’s disease bravely used her walking stick to try to fight off Kelly Whyte in February.

Whyte, 41, barged her way into the woman’s sheltered housing accommodation on Dundee’s Kinghorne Road.

She also managed to enter the home of a 65-year-old man with multiple sclerosis.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the pensioners have been left “traumatised” by their ordeals at the hands of Whyte.

She was locked up on Friday, with Sheriff Gregor Murray slating her attacks.

He said: “On a day in February this year, you committed two callous, low and premeditated crimes.

“You deliberately targeted the type of accommodation likely to be occupied by elderly or disabled people.

“Each of the elderly and disabled victims have suffered trauma as a result.

“There can be no alternative to a significant custodial term.”

First victim

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan told how Whyte, formerly of Dundonald Street, entered the vulnerable pair’s homes after saying she needed a pound and to use the toilet.

He said: “The first complainer was in her home at 3.25pm when she heard someone knocking the door.

“She unlocked the door and the accused barged past her and went to the living room, stating she needed a pound.

“She picked up her purse that was on a display and found it was empty.

“The complainer got a second purse and the accused snatched it and began to rifle through it.

“She retrieved £260 in notes and demanded more money.

“The complainer told the accused she wouldn’t be getting more money and struck her with her walking stick in order to get her to leave.”

However, Whyte managed to snatch a bottle full of coins, which totalled £200.

Second raid

Around the same time, she forced her way into the other man’s home despite his best efforts to remove her.

The man threatened Whyte with the police before she eventually left with £15 from his wallet.

Mr Duncan revealed how the man was left “badly shaken” and fearful.

Police were contacted and CCTV from the area showed Whyte trying to exchange coins in a takeaway.

She was traced and found to have an “irregular bulge” in her sleeve which was found to be a number of notes.

A large amount of loose change was also found.

The thief tried to claim she had been to her father’s address to pick up benefit money but he denied any money had been withdrawn.

Whyte, a prisoner of HMP Polmont Brightons, appeared via video link to admit committing the offences on February 17.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Whyte committed the crimes to fund her drug habit and is now free from illicit substances.

“What comes across in the social work report is Miss Whyte’s disgust, shame and embarrassment about being involved in these two offences,” Mr Laverty told the court.

Whyte was jailed for 32 months and placed on a supervised release order for one year.