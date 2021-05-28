UK Immigration operation in Lochee discover two men working illegally in premises

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two Iraqi nationals who were working in a city barbers “illegally” have received advice from the Home Office as part of an investiagtion.

UK Immigration officers had been working alongside Police Scotland as part of “New plan for immigration” policy in Lochee on Friday.

Police officers were seen inside one High Street barbers, shortly before 1pm on Friday, as immigration officers were situated near to the former Bedstead premises.

A spokeswoman for the Home Office confirmed they were inside two business premises in Lochee during the investigation.

One shopper said there were as many as five police officers were on the scene, alongside two immigration officers shortly before 1pm today.

“The immigration vehicle was situated on Camperdown Street. There was a lot of folk looking on to see what was happening,” he said.

“There was two police officers inside one of the barber shops but I haven’t seen anyone actually being led away.

“I was still quite shocked to see what was going on.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed they had also attended in connection with “other offences” that may have been taking place inside the businesses.

He added: “On Friday, 28 May, 2021, Tayside Divisional Licensing Officers attended at two premises in the Lochee area of Dundee alongside UK Immigration Enforcement.

“Police Scotland does not have responsibility for immigration enforcement, however officers attended following information that other offences may be taking place.

“No-one was arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokeswoman for the Home Office spokesperson added: “The UK government continues to tackle illegal migration and the harm it causes, often to the most vulnerable people.

“We are bringing forward a New Plan for Immigration that is fair but firm, welcoming those most in need of sanctuary and stopping abuse of the system.

“The public rightly expects us to remove those who have no right to be in the UK.”