Dundee weather: Haar could spoil Bank Holiday weekend sunshine

Weather experts have warned that bank holiday weekend sunshine could be ruined by cold haar.

Meteorologists at the Met Office have claimed that the thick sea fog, which is to come in off the North Sea and River Tay from Friday to Monday, could “make temperatures feel a lot colder.”

High temperatures are predicted for much of Tayside this weekend, and with restrictions now eased many may be hoping to take advantage of the nice weather.

However, if experts are correct, the outdoors may feel a lot less pleasant than expected.

‘It might make temperatures feel a lot cooler’

A Met Office spokesman said: “It is very possible that we’ll see some forming.

“I can see that there is already haar around in Leuchars, which is obviously quite close to Dundee.

“It is likely that we could see some thicker patches coming inland, especially in the evenings and at night.

“There’s a lot more of a risk towards the coast, there could be a lot around and it might make temperatures feel a lot cooler.

“There’s a good chance that it could continue right through to the bank holiday on Monday.

The spokesman also explained what causes the cold fog to form, saying: “It’s caused by warmer air coming in across the colder sea.

“As it travels across the North Sea it will form into haar which tends to gather on coasts.

“Luckily there isn’t too much of a safety concern, we haven’t put out any warnings, but it’s still worth being aware and cautious when driving through some of the thicker patches.”